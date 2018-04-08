APG Asset Management N.V. Has $588.36 Million Holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485,500 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.32% of The Home Depot worth $588,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,417,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,336,016,000 after acquiring an additional 703,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,025,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,943,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,333,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,659,010,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,027,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,485,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,184,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $191.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.04.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $3,308,071.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The Home Depot has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209,178.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “APG Asset Management N.V. Has $588.36 Million Holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/apg-asset-management-n-v-grows-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated-updated.html.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.