Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.18.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 4,500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $153,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,091,842 shares of company stock valued at $173,113,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,684,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.16. 2,280,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,066. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6,150.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.55. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 62.94%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 84.89%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

