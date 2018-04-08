Apple (AAPL) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 660,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Apple by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Vetr lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.52.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854,362.38, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/apple-aapl-is-valicenti-advisory-services-inc-s-3rd-largest-position.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.