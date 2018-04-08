Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lorus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lorus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of APTO opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.32. Lorus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lorus Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lorus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 316.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Lorus Therapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/aptose-biosciences-apto-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Lorus Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lorus Therapeutics (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lorus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lorus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.