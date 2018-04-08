AquariusCoin Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003156 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a total market capitalization of $371,485.00 and $3,084.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00045583 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001654 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.50 or 3.29863000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00180233 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004077 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,673,619 coins. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

