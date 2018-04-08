Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of ARDM stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.20. Aradigm has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

In other Aradigm news, insider Juergen Kurt Froehlich sold 17,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $26,026.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ARDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aradigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Aradigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases. The company's lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq (ARD-3150) and Lipoquin (ARD-3100) that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis.

