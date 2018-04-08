ARbit Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ARbit has a market capitalization of $36,117.00 and $888.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARbit has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ARbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00074980 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001268 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit Profile

ARbit uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 8,203,320 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit.

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.