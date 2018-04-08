Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Archrock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Archrock stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.54, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.92. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Archrock by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Archrock by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/archrock-aroc-rating-increased-to-overweight-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.