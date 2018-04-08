Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.36.

ARNC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $11,142.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 40,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 420,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 231,588 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 30,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 318,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

