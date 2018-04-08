Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARNA. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,230. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,706.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 250.93%. The company’s revenue was down 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

