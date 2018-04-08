Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

ACRE stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.06, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 31.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 12,715 shares of Ares Commercial Real stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

