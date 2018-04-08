Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ares Commercial Real earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2184253934772 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.20, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 31.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Ares Commercial Real’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.90%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

