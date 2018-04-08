Ares Management (ARES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.1% annually over the last three years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

ARES stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,729.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.37 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

