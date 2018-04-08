Ares Management LP (ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management LP (NYSE:ARES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Ares Management by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 820,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 401,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,778,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,086,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 159,544 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,804.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ares Management LP (ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ares-management-lp-ares-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. is an alternative asset manager. The Company offers its investors a range of investment strategies. It operates through three segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment manages credit strategies across the non-investment grade credit universe in the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.