Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $973,114.00 and $2,356.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00071197 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2013. Argentum’s total supply is 9,275,965 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

