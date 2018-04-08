Argus Trims Amazon.com (AMZN) Target Price to $1,392.05

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Argus from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a fair value rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,204.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,494.78.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,405.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $884.49 and a 1 year high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $702,802.63, a PE ratio of 308.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

