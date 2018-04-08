Aricoin (ARI) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Aricoin (CURRENCY:ARI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Aricoin has a market capitalization of $358,060.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Aricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aricoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aricoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006070 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001152 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003679 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aricoin Profile

Aricoin (CRYPTO:ARI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2014. Aricoin’s total supply is 232,432,480 coins. Aricoin’s official Twitter account is @AricoinCurrency. The official website for Aricoin is aricoin.org.

Aricoin Coin Trading

Aricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Aricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aricoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.