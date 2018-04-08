Critical Comparison: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) & Its Rivals

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Armstrong Flooring to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion -$41.80 million 64.90 Armstrong Flooring Competitors $2.56 billion $270.27 million 29.07

Armstrong Flooring’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong Flooring. Armstrong Flooring is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong Flooring’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Armstrong Flooring and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 4 1 0 2.20 Armstrong Flooring Competitors 49 330 457 23 2.53

Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 77.55%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -3.69% 0.97% 0.62% Armstrong Flooring Competitors 4.37% 31.51% 6.86%

Summary

Armstrong Flooring peers beat Armstrong Flooring on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

