Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.30 ($9.01) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($9.26) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America set a €7.45 ($9.20) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($9.14) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS set a €7.00 ($8.64) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €7.00 ($8.64) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.36 ($9.08).

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.36 ($7.85) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.10 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €6.75 ($8.33).

