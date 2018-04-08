ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

ARQL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ArQule in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ArQule in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.43.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArQule during the third quarter worth $2,220,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in ArQule by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036,784 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ArQule by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ArQule by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. These drugs focuses on the biological pathways implicated in a range of cancers and certain non-oncology indications. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of over four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted patient populations.

