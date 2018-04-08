BidaskClub Downgrades Array Biopharma (ARRY) to Sell

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Array Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Array Biopharma from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of ARRY stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Array Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3,176.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 107.79% and a negative net margin of 98.51%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Haddock sold 7,500 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $102,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 156,016 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $2,763,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,705 shares of company stock worth $4,851,885. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 274.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,008,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,999 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Array Biopharma by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,686,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 2,283,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Array Biopharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,252,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Array Biopharma by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,112,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after buying an additional 1,338,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BidaskClub Downgrades Array Biopharma (ARRY) to Sell” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/array-biopharma-arry-cut-to-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.