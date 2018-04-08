Financial Survey: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) vs. The Competition

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is one of 17 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arthur J Gallagher & Co to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J Gallagher & Co 0 5 6 0 2.55 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Competitors 123 519 600 19 2.41

Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus price target of $72.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arthur J Gallagher & Co has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J Gallagher & Co and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J Gallagher & Co 7.52% 13.95% 4.45% Arthur J Gallagher & Co Competitors 6.93% 16.89% 5.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Arthur J Gallagher & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 40.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arthur J Gallagher & Co and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J Gallagher & Co $6.16 billion $463.10 million 21.92 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Competitors $12.23 billion $872.18 million 19.70

Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Arthur J Gallagher & Co is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arthur J Gallagher & Co peers beat Arthur J Gallagher & Co on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. This segment offers retail brokerage services, which negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. It also provides consulting, management, and administrative services. This segment's wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement, claim administration, loss control, and risk management consulting services for commercial, not-for-profit, and captive and public entities, as well as various other organizations that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverage's; and for underwriting enterprises, which choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

