Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,850. Ascendis Pharma has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,431.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 37,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ascendis-pharma-asnd-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Ascendis Pharma Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.