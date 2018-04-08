Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,771 Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $6,942,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 296,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

NYSE:PG opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197,722.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ascension-asset-management-llc-invests-2-37-million-in-procter-gamble-co-pg-updated.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.