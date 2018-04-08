Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.18 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $117,493.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,087.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $316,043.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,413 shares of company stock worth $1,918,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 626,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,421. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,342.96, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

