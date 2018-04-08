Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Ashland worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 600.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4,390.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ashland had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.18 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other Ashland news, insider Anne T. Schumann sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $859,559.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $117,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,087.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

