Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Ashland worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Ashland by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 280,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1,259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland news, insider Anne T. Schumann sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $859,559.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $316,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,413 shares of company stock worth $1,918,021. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASH opened at $68.60 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,390.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.05 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.18 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash-stake-lifted-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated-updated.html.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.