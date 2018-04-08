Ashmore Group (ASHM) Receives GBX 394.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashmore Group (LON:ASHM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.21 ($5.53).

Several research firms have commented on ASHM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ashmore Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashmore Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.18) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group from GBX 395 ($5.54) to GBX 425 ($5.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group from GBX 340 ($4.77) to GBX 355 ($4.98) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group from GBX 325 ($4.56) to GBX 400 ($5.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:ASHM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 377.80 ($5.30). The company had a trading volume of 650,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,000. Ashmore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 318.90 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.20 ($6.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th.

Ashmore Group Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets in emerging markets across the globe.

