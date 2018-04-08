Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASOS.com (ASOMY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS.com (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ASOS.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ASOMY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. 1,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220. ASOS.com has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

ASOS.com Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

