Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 1,243 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 10.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $259.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $232.51 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

