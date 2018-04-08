Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,380 ($47.45) to GBX 3,330 ($46.74) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($51.94) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($49.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($49.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,374.43 ($47.37).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,495 ($35.02) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,476 ($34.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,387 ($47.54).

In other news, insider Michael McLintock bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($38.12) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($285,934.87).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Associated British Foods (ABF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,330 at Barclays” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/associated-british-foods-abf-pt-lowered-to-gbx-3330-at-barclays.html.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.