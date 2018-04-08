Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price target on the stock.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Associated British Foods to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,290 ($46.18) to GBX 3,380 ($47.45) in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($51.94) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($49.13) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,374.43 ($47.37).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,495 ($35.02) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 2,476 ($34.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,387 ($47.54).

In related news, insider Michael McLintock bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,716 ($38.12) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($285,934.87).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/associated-british-foods-abf-rating-increased-to-overweight-at-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.