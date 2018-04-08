Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Associated British Foods to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/associated-british-foods-asbfy-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.