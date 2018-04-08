Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,070 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 447,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 652,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,952,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,607,000 after acquiring an additional 429,194 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $9,605,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,110,000 after acquiring an additional 199,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assured Guaranty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE AGO opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,318.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/assured-guaranty-ltd-ago-position-reduced-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.