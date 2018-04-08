Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $343.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the lowest is $329.60 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $318.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $343.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $312.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 89,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,299. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,249.81, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

