Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Receives $68.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Astec Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 126,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,575. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,273.11, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $312.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/astec-industries-inc-aste-receives-68-33-consensus-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.