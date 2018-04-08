Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($4.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.23) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 214.50 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of £164 ($230.21).

WARNING: “Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/atalaya-mining-atym-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-canaccord-genuity-updated.html.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Spain. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.