Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,800 Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Atlantic Power worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 11,324,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,352 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 43.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,474,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,813,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,104 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AT. National Bank Financial set a $2.50 target price on Atlantic Power and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 15,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,557.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,140 shares in the company, valued at $957,637. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,000.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,894 shares of company stock worth $101,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Atlantic Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $255.22, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Atlantic Power had a positive return on equity of 36.16% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/atlantic-power-corp-at-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.