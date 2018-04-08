Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 547,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,006.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

