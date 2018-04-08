Atomic Coin Market Capitalization Tops $193,615.00 (CRYPTO:ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Atomic Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Coin has a total market capitalization of $193,615.00 and $997.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00666036 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006446 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000611 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00101358 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030576 BTC.

About Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 15,294,039 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Atomic Coin Token Trading

Atomic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

