ATRION (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about ATRION (NASDAQ:ATRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ATRION earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.5049516408119 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $602.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,114.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.67. ATRION has a fifty-two week low of $460.15 and a fifty-two week high of $694.00.

ATRION (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter. ATRION had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATRION from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ATRION Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It involves in the marketing of components to other equipment manufacturers for incorporation in their products and sell finished devices to physicians, hospitals, clinics and other treatment centers. It specializes in the fluid delivery, as well as ophthalmic and cardiovascular devices.

