AT&T (T) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.83 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,117,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,540,180. AT&T has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

