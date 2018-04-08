AT&T (T) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Geneva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 127,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 156,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 254,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,117,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,540,180. AT&T has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.01 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

