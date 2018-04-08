Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) Share Price

News headlines about Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Attunity earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9648752619682 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ATTU stock remained flat at $$7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.47. Attunity has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. Attunity had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. sell-side analysts forecast that Attunity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATTU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Attunity in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Attunity in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Attunity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

