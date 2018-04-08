AurumCoin (CRYPTO:AU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00056007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $33.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00750659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00171411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2014. AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,858 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

