Authorship (CRYPTO:ATS) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Authorship has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Authorship has a total market cap of $771,490.00 and approximately $10,773.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00685013 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174442 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00051111 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

