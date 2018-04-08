BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to an add rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.74) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.30) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.32) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 407.71 ($5.72).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 347.10 ($4.87) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 445 ($6.25).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Earns Outperform Rating from BNP Paribas” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/auto-trader-group-auto-earns-outperform-rating-from-bnp-paribas.html.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.