Canaccord Genuity Upgrades AutoCanada (ACQ) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$25.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$22.42 on Friday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of C$733.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$720.78 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc (AutoCanada) is a Canada-based multi-location automobile dealership company. The Company offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products and other after-market products.

