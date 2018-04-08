Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR) Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 120.10% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of C$10.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of APR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$11.65.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/automotive-properties-real-est-invt-tr-apr-expected-to-earn-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-25-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.