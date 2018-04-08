BB&T Securities LLC Has $640,000 Stake in AutoZone (AZO)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,129,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,415,000 after acquiring an additional 318,764 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $141,811,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,122,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $620.36 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $491.13 and a 52 week high of $797.89. The stock has a market cap of $16,905.43, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by ($0.34). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 48.81 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $794.70, for a total transaction of $993,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.37, for a total value of $577,473.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,631.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,150. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $819.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $790.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $820.00 to $790.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $840.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/autozone-azo-shares-sold-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated.html.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.